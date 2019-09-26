CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a vehicle rolled over on the Mass Pike.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, crews were called to assist State Police and Chicopee Fire officials with a crash that occurred between Exits 4 and 5 on the Mass Pike.
Firefighters arrived to arrive to find a vehicle that had rolled over onto its side and had sustained, what was described as, heavy damage.
In order to extricate the driver that was trapped inside, firefighters were forced to remove the vehicle's roof using the jaws of life and cutters.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
