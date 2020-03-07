Driver hospitalized, issued summons following crash in Brimfield.

BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized and was also issued a summons for the role they played in a crash Friday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police officials, troopers responded to the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Brimfield around 1:35 p.m. for a report of a crash.
It was later determined that a Ford Explorer that was being operated by a 41-year-old had crashed into a Honda Civic that was being driven by a 19-year-old.
The operator of the Explorer was take to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash caused heavy delays in the area.
Officials will issue a summons for the driver of the Explorer for the following charges:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- OUI drugs
- Marked lanes violations
