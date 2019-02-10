Driver identified in fatal Cheshire crash.

CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Adams man was killed this morning after striking a tree with his vehicle.
Massachusetts State Police officials tell us that troopers from the Cheshire barracks were called this morning just before 8:00 Sunday morning to a report of a crash in front of the address at 80 Lanesborough Road.
An off duty North Adams firefighter was the first person on scene, and had extricated the driver, later identified as 26-year-old William Morrissette of Adams, from the vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Altima.
The North Adams firefighter immediately performed CPR before Morrissette was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
Upon further investigation by members of the Massachusetts State Police Department, troopers determined that Morrissette was driving east on Lanesborough Road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lane, drove off the road, and hit a tree.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Reconstruction section, troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit of Berkshire County, the Cheshire Fire Department, and Adams EMS were all on scene assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.