Driver in critical condition following rollover on Easthampton Rd. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a rollover that happened Friday morning.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to the intersection of Easthampton and Southampton Roads around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a single-car accident.
Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had gone off the roadway and rolled onto its side.
We're told that the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was unconscious when located by officials.
Crews had to use hydraulic cutters to remove the roof and extricate the driver from the vehicle.
Capt. Cavagnac says that the driver was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition at this time.
Easthampton and Mountain Roads were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.