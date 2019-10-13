ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The tractor trailer driver killed in the crash on Rt. 2 in Orange Friday night, has been identified.
Lois Ann Johnson of Woodstock, New Hampshire was 62-years-old.
State Police identified him Sunday just after noon.
The crash happened Friday night near Exit 14 around 9:30 p.m. The exit ramp has been closed down since the crash happened.
[READ MORE: State, local authorities investigating fatal crash in Orange]
According to State Police representative, David Procopio the truck was pulling a 53-foot trailer carrying 'multiple cylinders' of pressurized natural gas when it crashed.
"Preliminary State Police crash reconstruction indicates that the truck failed to hold the curved roadway of the exit ramp, crashed through a guardrail, went over a grass embankment and rolled over, coming to rest along the woodline," Procopio tells Western Mass News.
After the crash happened, the methane gas did begin to spill out.
Nearby residents were evacuated by Orange firefighters, and a safe zone was set up about a half mile away from the site of the crash.
[RELATED: Clean-up efforts continue in Orange after tractor trailer carrying methane gas rolled over]
Both sides of Rt. 2 were shut down in both direction between Exits 13 and 15.
By Saturday afternoon, we learned Orange Fire officials did allow residents to returns to their homes and most of Rt. 2 was reopened.
Procopio says, "The truck and trailer are owned by NG Advantage and the cryogenic transport company is KAG Trucking Merchant Gas."
As far as Exit 14 ramp, Procopio reports it's still closed today as crews continue to work on recovery of the tractor trailer.
He noted that repairs to the guardrail will still need to be made as well, before the ramp can be reopened.
At this time the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.