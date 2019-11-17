DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are continuing to investigate a crash that happened Sunday night on I-91 in Deerfield.
According to South Deerfield Fire officials, crews, along with the South County EMS, were called to I-91 South to assist State Police with a motor vehicle accident.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a vehicle was traveling north along I-91 in Deerfield when it suddenly crossed over the median and into the southbound lanes.
We're told that the vehicle came to a stop along the tree line of the wooded area next I-91 South.
South Deerfield Fire officials say that the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with unknown injuries and is in stable condition.
It is unclear if any other occupants were in the vehicle or if the driver was issued any citations.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
