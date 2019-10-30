STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a tractor trailer rolled over late Wednesday morning.
According to Sturbridge Fire officials, crews were called to the I-84 on-ramp just before noon to find that a tractor trailer had rolled over onto its side while attempting to get on to the highway.
We're told that the driver sustained minor injuries.
The I-84 on ramp was closed for an extended period of time so that crews could remove the tractor trailer from the roadway, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
