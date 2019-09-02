Driver injured following early morning rollover in Hampden.

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over early Thursday morning.
According to Officer Jason Roath of the Hampden Police Department, officers, along with members of the Hampden Fire Department, were called to North Monson Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Officers arrived to find that a vehicle had rolled over onto its roof.
We're told that the truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Officer Roath says that the male occupant, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
North Monson Road was closed off as part of the investigation, and was reopened around 5:30 a.m.
