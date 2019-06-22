RANDOLPH, NH (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are identifying the driver as 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
He is an employee with Westfield Transport based out of West Springfield.
The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire.
Investigators said that Zhukovskyy was driving a 2016 dodge 2500 pick-up truck going westbound when he crashed into a group of 10 motorcycles driving in the opposite direction.
Seven people were killed in the crash, and three others were injured.
We have since learned that two of those people have been released from the hospital.
Investigators are calling this one of the worst investigations that they have ever had to complete and that they have never seen a tragedy like the one they saw last night.
Those involved in the crash were members of the Marine Jarheads, MC.
They're a motorcycle club that includes marines and their spouses.
The identities of those killed have not yet been released.
Officials are asking the public's help to come forward with any videos, pictures or information about the accident or the cars involved.
This is a developing story and we will continue to work on gathering new details throughout the night
