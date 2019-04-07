LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say that one person is dead after a car struck a tree on West Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Lieutenant Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us that their dispatch center received a 911 call around 1:20 p.m. saying that a vehicle struck a tree on West Avenue near Goddu Street.
The caller reported that the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified female, was trapped inside.
When officers arrived on scene, they found that the person who appeared to be the driver of the vehicle had been removed and was being administered CPR by civilians
She was then transported to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Lieutenant Valadas adds that the driver appeared to be the only person inside the car at the time the accident occurred.
Her name is being withheld until the next kin is notified.
The area of West Avenue by Goddu Street was closed for an extended period of time as crews continued to investigate, but has since reopened.
This accident remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office has been notified as well.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
