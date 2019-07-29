Driver killed following single-car crash on Brimfield Rd. in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a single-car crash Monday evening in Warren.
According to Acting Warren Police Chief Gerald Millette, the Rutland Regional Emergency Communications Center contacted officers, saying that they received a 911 call, around 6:20 p.m. from a bicyclist who was traveling along Rt. 19 (Brimfield Road) in Warren.
The bicyclist stated that he had located a vehicle off to the side road and was unable to make contact with the driver.
Public Information Officer Kyle Sledziewski tells us that initial reports came in to the Warren Fire station that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was unresponsive.
While crews were in the process of responding to the scene, officials requested aid from the Massachusetts State Police, the Brimfield Police Department, UMass Lifeflight, Brimfield Advanced Life Support, and the office of the Medical Examiner.
Sledziewski stated that the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.
Officials called off UMass Lifelight and Brimfield Life Support upon arrival.
Brimfield Road near the Brimfield line was closed to through traffic as officials continued to investigate.
The road has since reopened.
Acting Police Chief Millette adds that the driver's name will not be released until the individual's family has been notified.
The circumstances surrounding the accident have not been released yet.
This accident remains under investigation by the Warren Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.
