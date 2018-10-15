BELCHERTOWN, (WGGB/WSHM) -- The driver involved in a crash in Belchertown today on State Street has died of their injuries.
This according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. They also report a passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.
Western Mass News confirmed with the Belchertown Fire Department that the call originally came in as a vehicle fire in the area of 146 State St.
Police tell us they have shut down a section of the road from Chestnut Hill School to Turkey Hill on State Street.
Drivers are being diverted at this time.
No word how long the road will be closed. However, we do know State Police are assisting Belchertown Police Department with this incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest.
