PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The driver of the car that struck and killed a pedestrian in Palmer Tuesday is now facing numerous charges and appeared in court Wednesday.
Western Mass News was on scene Tuesday as Police investigated the fatal accident. They said a man was hit by a car near North Main Street and Wright Street just before 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.
Palmer Police told Western Mass News the driver, 34-year-old Nicole Matanes, is facing numerous charges including OUT and motor vehicle homicide.
she appeared in Palmer District Court Wednesday morning and was held. A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for next week.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Matanes left the scene of the accident. Police told Western Mass News she was found a short time later.
She is also charged with speeding, residents near that street told Western Mass News that is an ongoing issue with too many cars failing to slow down on North Main Street.
At this time, the victim's name is still unknown. Matanes' dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.