WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirmed there was a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred on Southampton Road Tuesday evening.
Westfield Police and Mass State Police were on scene.
Officer William Cavanaugh of the Westfield Police Department told Western Mass News that driver, 24-year-old Avery Everett passed away Wednesday morning due to serious injuries suffered from the crash.
There is no word at this time on the condition of the other operator involved or how the crash occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
