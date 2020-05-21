MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling down a roadway before crashing into a small tree on Woodhill Road.
Officials received reports of the accident around 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
When officers arrived they discovered two neighbors trying to help the 68-year-old male operator, but after further investigation police confirmed he was unresponsive.
EMS personnel from the Monson Fire Department along with police attempted to resuscitate the individual before he was transported to the Wing Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The cause for the crash is currently under investigation.
