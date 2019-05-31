SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car crashed into a Springfield residents fence in front of their house on Central St.
The crash occurred hours before police officials arrived on the scene.
The crash was reported around 7 am on Friday morning.
The driver would not respond when police arrived which forced police to break one of the back windows of the car to retrieve the driver.
They performed CPR on the individual before transporting him to Baystate Medical Center.
The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from a medical event prior to the crash.
Neighbors noticed the car in the driveway facing the wrong direction but didn't think anything of it.
It wasn't until a student was walking to school that she noticed the unconscious driver behind the wheel with the car still on.
The car was never blocking the road and no traffic was caused by the accident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
