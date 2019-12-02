WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The left lane on I-91 South in West Springfield was shut down due to a fatal crash, State Police report.
This is at Mile Marker 10.6, according to State Police Lt. Ryan was where 42-year-old male from State Island, NY was operating a 2001 Honda Accord when he veered off the left side of the roadway and crashed in the median.
The operator was transported by West Springfield EMS to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced deceased.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 5:10 p.m. Monday after reports a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 91 going southbound.
We're told it was a single-motor vehicle crash and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
State Police did have an Accident Reconstruction team on the scene as they investigate what happened.
The left and center travel lanes were closed for approximately two hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
