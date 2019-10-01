WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wilbraham Police Department released the identity of the driver involved in a serious crash on Stony Hill Road yesterday afternoon.
42-year-old John Szymczyk from Indian Orchard was driving down the road when his vehicle flipped numerous times before landing against a tree.
Upon arrival, police noticed a single-vehicle flipped onto its roof at the rear parking area of Excel Nursing Services.
Szymczyk was trapped inside his vehicle, which resulted in police using the jaws of life to remove him from the car.
He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.
At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation and is being conducted by Officer Brian Strong and Detective Florindo.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
