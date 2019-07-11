Driver seriously injured following multi-vehicle crash on 91 North in Longmeadow.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-91 North in Longmeadow Thursday afternoon.
According to Capt. Andrew Fraser of the Longmeadow Fire Department, firefighters were asked by Mass State Police, around 4:45 p.m., to assist with a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Longmeadow.
Crews arrived to find that four vehicles had been involved and that one vehicle had rolled over onto its roof.
The driver of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when they arrived on scene.
However, the individual sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center.
No other injuries were reported.
The multi-vehicle crash forced Mass State Police to reduce that stretch of road down to one lane of traffic, causing extensive back-ups.
It is unclear when that area of I-91 had reopened.
We have reached out to Mass State Police, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This accident remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
