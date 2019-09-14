SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters used the 'Jaws of Life' this morning to rescue a driver seriously injured in a crash in Springfield.
The accident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1938 Page Blvd.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time.
This was a Toyota Camry Solara.
Firefighters found the vehicle had struck a tree.
"...The male operator needed to be extricated from the vehicle," Tetreault told us.
He was taken to a local hospital with what are described as serious injuries.
Further details about the crash have not been released.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom.
