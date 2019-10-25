CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An overnight crash damaged the front of a Chicopee business.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to Baystate Rug on Grattan Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday after a vehicle had collided with the building.

Officers arrived and saw structural damage to the building.  They also found that the vehicle sustained extensive damage and that the driver had fled on foot.

The passenger, who also owned the vehicle, was still inside the car.

No injuries were reported.

Wilk noted that police are still working to determine the driver's identity.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.