CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An overnight crash damaged the front of a Chicopee business.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to Baystate Rug on Grattan Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday after a vehicle had collided with the building.
Officers arrived and saw structural damage to the building. They also found that the vehicle sustained extensive damage and that the driver had fled on foot.
The passenger, who also owned the vehicle, was still inside the car.
No injuries were reported.
Wilk noted that police are still working to determine the driver's identity.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.