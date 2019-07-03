Driver taken to hospital following head-on collision in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a head-on collision between two vehicles.
According to Lt. Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department, a 17-year-old driver crashed head-on into another motor vehicle in the Allendale Shopping Center around 8:00 p.m.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the adult driver was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center.
The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown at this time.
It is unclear if the 17-year-old driver, who hasn't been identified because he's underage, was injured.
The entrance to the shopping center on Crane Avenue was temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the vehicles from the scene, but has since reopened.
The 17-year-old was charged with operating to endanger.
The circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
