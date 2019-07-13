Driver taken to the hospital after minivan rolls over on I-391 in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night following a rollover on I-391 in Chicopee.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were contacted by Mass State Police troopers, just before 7:00 p.m., for a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-391 by Exit 2E.
Upon arrival, firefighters were required to extricate the driver of a minivan.
Capt. Tetreault added that the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
As crews were investigating this accident, another crash, involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred right up the roadway near Exit 3.
We're told the vehicle involved in that accident also rolled over.
Both accidents remain under investigation by Mass State Police.
