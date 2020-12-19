CHICOPEE, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- Officials are on scene now after a motor vehicle crashed into a semi-tractor-trailer at 856 Memorial Drive.
The Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson, Detective Donna Liszka, told Western Mass News the accident occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial Dr. is currently closed where the road meets the rotary at Granby and Westover Road, but should reopen in the next 15 minutes, officials say.
Liszka also said the motor vehicle driver was transported to the nearest hospital, but their current condition is unknown at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
