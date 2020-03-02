CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a major accident after receiving calls for a vehicle that crashed at the dead-end of Erline Street in Chicopee.
After crashing the vehicle went down an embankment into the Connecticut River.
Officers, firefighters, and medical personnel were called to the scene.
Four residents who live on the street were able to pull the drive from the vehicle.
The driver was later transported to the nearest hospital with serious injuries but is currently c
Two officers entered the water to clear the vehicle and checking to make sure no one else was inside the vehicle.
The Chicopee Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the scene.
There is no word at this time on how the crash occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.