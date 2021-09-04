CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported with serious injuries after a crash early Saturday morning.
At 2:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Chicopee Police responded to a dirt biker versus tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the crash that happened in the area of 628 Central Street. The road was closed but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.