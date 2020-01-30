WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday evening following a vehicle pursuit that spanned several communities.
According to Warren officials, the Rutland Regional Emergency Communications Center began receiving calls just after 6:00 Thursday evening reporting an erratic operator on the eastbound side of Rt. 67 in the town of Warren.
K9 Officer Laflower and Officer Morin responded to the scene immediately, where they located the vehicle in question and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The operator failed to comply and continued driving into the town of West Brookfield heading towards the town of Ware.
We're told that the vehicle failed to exceed speeds no greater than 35 m.p.h.
The vehicle then proceeded to drive through Palmer and then back into Warren before becoming stuck on the side of the road on Ware Road in Warren around 6:30 p.m.
Officials were able to apprehend the operator without incident.
Authorities say that it is believed that the driver had experienced a medical emergency, which is why Warren officials are withholding the suspect's name at this time.
The driver was then transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
No other injuries were reported during the incident.
Members of the West Brookfield, Ware, and Palmer Police Departments responded to assist officials with the pursuit.
This incident remains under investigation by the Warren Police Department.
