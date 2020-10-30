SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver has been transported to the nearest hospital following a major accident at 625 Boston Road.
The accident involved three motor vehicles, with one person trapped and extricated before being transported to a local hospital.
The individual is suffering non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
There is no word at this time as to how the accident occurred. The Springfield Fire and Police Department are investigating the accident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
