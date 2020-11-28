SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in the hospital after driving their vehicle into the side of the Asian Center for Empowerment, or commonly known as the "ACE," in South Hadley.
This accident occurred on Woodbridge Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The street was closed for approximately three hours but has since reopened.
Crews were able to remove the vehicle and tow it away before putting up a gate and covering the gaping hole left on the side of the building caused by the crash.
Earlier, the driver drove their vehicle into the basement of the Asian Center for Empowerment, located across the street from the South Hadley Fire District 2 building.
Fire officials told Western Mass News there was only the driver inside. They also said they were able to safely removed the individual from the vehicle.
“Our first arriving units got on scene to find a vehicle in a building, to find one of the occupants with injuries. We then extrication the patient using some extrication equipment," said South Hadley Fire District 2's Lt. Mike O'Neill.
One woman who lives on Woodbridge Street heard a loud bang and knew it was a crash.
“We were just watching TV, and we heard a big bang, and honestly, this is the third accident I think in the past year," said South Hadley resident Annie Lasek. "So when we hear something like that, we know something happened outside. We headed out here. As you can see, we just saw the car through the basement of that house.”
O’Neil also said an electric company had to cut the power off from the building and remove downed power lines caused by the crash.
Fire officials told us they could not comment on the current condition of the driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
