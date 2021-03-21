HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Hampden Police and Fire Department responded to numerous calls of a major motor vehicle accident on Somers Road.
Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 1:26 p.m., assisted by Action EMS, East Longmeadow Police, and Fire Department.
Upon arrival, responders found a van that hit a tree. The 65-year-old male driver was entrapped in the van. The Hampden Fire Department used the 'Jaws of Life' to free the driver.
Due to the seriousness of the driver's injuries, a 'Life Star' helicopter requested to respond to the scene after landing at St. Mary's Church to help transported the driver to Baystate Medical Center.
The Mass. State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Crime Scene were requested and responded to the scene to investigate the crash and document the incident.
The crash is currently under investigation by both the Hampden Police Department and the MSP.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
