LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver has been transported after a single-vehicle accident on West Street in Ludlow.
Officials confirmed to Western Mass News that West Street was closed from Holyoke and Cady Street, but has since reopened at 10:40 p.m.
Police responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. after receiving numerous calls that a vehicle drove off the road and into the nearby woods.
There were two people inside the vehicle, but only the male operator was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.