HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police were called to a rollover accident on Commercial Street in Holyoke that led up the ramp to I-391.
Officials were alerted to the crash at 5:19 p.m. and told Western Mass News Commercial St. was closed, but has since reopened.
There was only one vehicle involved, and the driver was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries, officials say.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
