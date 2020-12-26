SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Officials responded to 136 Walnut Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte the driver was extricated through the driver’s side of the vehicle using the jaws of life.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
