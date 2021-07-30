NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman charged in connection to a crash that left a Northampton police officer "badly injured" has reached a plea deal.
This according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Maleaha Aquadro, 26, from Northampton was sentenced to two years of probation Friday in Northampton District Court.
The NWDA's Office reports it was an "emotional and tearful" sentencing.
Aquadro pleaded Guilty to (1 Count) Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and (1 Count) Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
The charges of Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon, Speeding, Marked Lanes and Seatbelt Violations were all dropped by the Commonwealth as part of the plea agreement.
On January 30th shortly before midnight, Northampton Officer, Matthew Knowlton's cruiser was hit by Aquadro's vehicle.
According to the NWDA's Office her vehicle was traveling at twice the speed limit when it hit Knowlton's cruiser.
Officer Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver's side window to help Aquadro "fearing her vehicle might catch fire," the NWDA's Office tells us.
Officer Knowlton was badly injured in the crash and Aquadro suffered a head injury.
"Knowlton has been out of work since the collision, undergone multiple surgeries, engaged in physical therapy and endured what he told the court was the worst pain of his life. He is expected to return to duty next month," notes NWDA's Office representative, Laurie Loisel.
At the sentencing Friday Officer Knowlton told the court:
“It’s a miracle we’re both standing here in court.. I want to make sure it gives Miss Aquadro a chance to learn from this and understand it’s an accident, but it could have ended my life or both of our lives. I forgive Miss Aquadro and I just want to move on from this and I wish the same for her as well.”
We're told while the Commonwealth could have pursued felony charges against Aquadro...but because she "has been remorseful and immediately sought to take responsibility for her actions, the agreement seemed in the interest of justice," says Andrew Covington, the Northwestern Assistant District Attorney.
Besides the two year probation, Aquadro has a one-year loss of license, she must complete a driver alcohol education program, engage in treatment as recommended, submit to random alcohol tests, and complete 100 hours of community service.
