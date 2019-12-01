LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Whether you're hitting the roads or taking to the skies, the snow is impacting all travelers.
Western Mass News spoke with drivers along the Mass Pike, who got out early this morning before the storm arrived.
There was a steady flow of traffic Sunday morning along the Mass Pike and into the Ludlow service area as drivers stopped to fuel up on gas, coffee, and food.
Those dry conditions, what many drivers were looking to take advantage of before snow moved on Sunday afternoon.
John O'Connor and family, including Brian O'Connor, are heading back to Weston after visiting family in Elmira, New York for Thanksgiving.
"We were visiting family for a few days and because of the storm we decided to bail early so we left about five o'clock this morning," John explained.
"Family's like it's good to have you guys but you guys got to go at some point because you don't want to get stuck in the snow. I'm more of a summer guy, snow is fine too, and we might miss school tomorrow so we're going to see," Brain said.
Drivers told Western Mass News with the predicted forecast of snow they'd rather cut their holiday weekend plans short and get some safe
Whether you like the snow or not, people like Glen Cloyd from Boston have said this is winter in New England.
"I don't like driving anytime, but especially in the snow. My daughter came home for Thanksgiving. We're traveling from Pleasant Valley, New York. We left about 8:30 a.m., from quarter to 9. The snow is going to start here later. It's supposed to start in New York around 11-1 so we left early," Cloyd explained.
"It's a little frustrating but it's alright. It's one of those things you can't control. The weather and you work around it," John said.
