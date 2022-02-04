SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM—Western Mass News spoke to drivers traveling from Connecticut through western Mass. earlier this afternoon, they told us there was a significant change in the conditions as soon as they crossed the border.
Rain and sleet in western Mass. on Friday made travel dangerous for drivers passing through from Connecticut.
“I come up every Friday to get my stepdaughter. She lives in South Deerfield. And she didn't have school and I didn't have school so I tried to beat the storm before roads turned icy. But roads are icy people,” said Robin Rankins of Stafford Springs, Conn.
Ed McGeary, a high school teacher in Conn. took advantage of his snow day, he was on the road at about 9:30 Friday morning to get to his weekend destination and to avoid dicey driving conditions.
“My son and I were coming up to go snowboarding for the weekend so we just hit it a little earlier try to beat the temps dropping and the roads getting bad,” said McGeary.
McGeary told Western Mass News he made good headway through the nutmeg state but then hit traffic once he crossed the Massachusetts stateline.
“And everybody slow down, my waves added about 8 minutes. I thought there was an accident but it was really just people really slowed down because they knew roads were going to be sketchy,” said McGeary.
He told us his biggest concern on the road: the actions of other drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.