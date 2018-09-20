rollover crash Springfield 09202018

 Erin Fitzsimonds

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash at a busy Springfield intersection Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told Western Mass News the two-car crash happened around 10:17 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and East Columbus Avenue.

The Jeep ended up rolling over, and a Nissa sustained heavy front-end damage.

Captain Tetreault noted both drivers made it out of their vehicles before crews arrived and were treated on-scene.

