SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash at a busy Springfield intersection Thursday night.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told Western Mass News the two-car crash happened around 10:17 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and East Columbus Avenue.
The Jeep ended up rolling over, and a Nissa sustained heavy front-end damage.
Captain Tetreault noted both drivers made it out of their vehicles before crews arrived and were treated on-scene.
