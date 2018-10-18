SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second year in a row, life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped, making this the first consecutive decrease in decades.
Babies born in the United States are projected to live shorter lives than those born just years before them.
The C.D.C. says the U.S. life expectancy rate is down to 78.6 years, down from 78.9 years back in 2014.
A clinician with the Grandara Center tells Western Mass News there's a reason for it.
"If you see ten people in a day," we asked. "How many of them are coming to you with some sort of problem related to an opioid addiction?"
"I would say seven out of ten," said Clinician Audra Winn.
Researchers say that unintentional and accidental deaths jumped from the fourth leading cause of death in 1980 to the third leading cause by 2016, fueled by the opioid crisis.
"If someone has a substance use disorder," continued Audra. "They are predisposed to that level of accidental death, because of the amount of risk that's involved and just using the substance every day, the physical act of using an opiate, of course using an opiate, there's always a possibility of overdoes, however. using an opiate and any other drug and being high also puts you at risk of making other poor decisions in your daily life."
The C.D.C. also says deaths from chronic liver disease are up, evidence for the driving force behind that can be found in the streets of Springfield.
"Related to alcohol use," stated Audra. "The two pretty much go hand-in-hand, and it affects our client base a lot more. We have a pretty decent size number of clients with Cirrhosis, Hepatitis C or HIV, caused by issues related to intravenous drug use."
The trend is difficult to overcome.
Unlike heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death, there's no one treatment plan to cure everyone of the third.
"it speaks to the difference between behavioral health, and physical health," said Audra. "The two should always be looked at and treated together, but for so long in our society. That hasn't been the case. In behavioral health, there are so many other influencing factors besides the fact of the matter."
