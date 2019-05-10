SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One year ago, the Dropkick Murphys played the opening weekend of MGM Springfield, the first big name to perform at the casino.
Now, the band is returning to downtown Springfield in September to kick off their nationwide tour.
A band like the Dropkick Murphys is a huge draw for not only fans in Springfield, but the whole northeast.
They are also promoting a boxing event happening in the MGM Ballroom tonight.
The boxing event is organized by Murphy's Boxing, and Ken Casey is the president of that group.
Western Mass News spoke with him earlier about why he’s choosing to make Springfield a central part of their future plans.
"For years," Casey tells us. "Some people were like, 'why didn't you play in Springfield?', and it was ...we don't have a place so when you have a place that's welcoming you, has beautiful facilities, and is a place people want to go, it's, like, that's where we're going."
There are still tickets available to the event, but several sections are sold out.
They are expecting 700 people to pack the Ballroom at 8:00 p.m.
Later on in the year, Murphy's Boxing will host another match outdoors at MGM, and, on September 30th, the Dropkick Murphys will take the stage at the Mass Mutual Center through their partnership with MGM.
By the looks of their website, you can still get tickets to that event, ranging between $40-60.
