GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Greenfield say a motor vehicle stop earlier this week has led to the arrest of a Bernardston man.
On Monday at about 3:45 p.m. police say they pulled over a vehicle on Conway Street near Hayes Avenue for a 'civil motor vehicle violation.'
"Based on observations made by Officer McDowell as well as his roadside investigation, he requested the assistance of a police K9," the Greenfield Police Department explains.
We're told the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded with their K9 unit.
They've identified the K9 as K9, Drago.
"Following further investigation and a search of the vehicle, the operator, Michael Atherton, 49 years of age, of Bernardston, was placed under arrest," police report.
Atherton was charged with Possession of Class B Substance (3 counts), Possession of Class C Substance (2 counts), Distribution of a Class B Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, 36 grams or More, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law.
On Tuesday, police confirm Atherton was arraigned in Greenfield District Court. His bail set at $1,000.
Further details have not been released.
