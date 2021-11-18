SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This year’s drug forfeiture grant recipients will go to seven local non-profits with awards adding up to $48,500.
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will be presenting the forfeiture grant recipients on Thursday at 10:30a.m.
According to the District Attorney, the grant program is dedicated to working with non-profit organizations in Hampden County to foster drug education and anti-drug programs, along with neighborhood crime prevention initiatives.
The event will take place at the New North Citizens Council’s Deborah Hunt Prevention and Education Drop-in Center.
