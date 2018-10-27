SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is National Drug Take Back Day and right here in western Mass. you can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs at a number of locations.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, October 27th.
With the help of multiple police departments and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office this is the safest and easiest way for people to dispose any medications.
It prevents children from gaining access to drugs and also helps with the nationwide effort to fight the opioid crisis.
The last thing we all want to do is accidentally expose drugs to a loved one that could be harmful.
So National Drug Take Back Day is the perfect way to prevent an incident like that from happening.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse about 80% of people who used heroin first misused prescription drugs.
This day helps raise awareness to communities all over the nation to ensure safety in children and even elders who need to clean out their medicine cabinets to help prevent accidental overdoses.
And not only are you potentially saving a life...
But Take Back Day helps to keep unwanted chemicals out of the environment.
Some people decide to flush or throw out their out of date drugs, but that is not the correct way to dispose of medication!
Here in western Mass. there will be multiple locations in all 3 counties where you can drop off your unwanted medications.
In Hampden County, head to the Holyoke Mall to drop off your unwanted drugs. Holyoke police will be taking part and you can find the drop-off site on the Upper Level of the mall near Target.
In Hampshire County here are the following locations:
Amherst - Wildwood Elementary School
Belchertown - Town Common, Park Street
Cummington - Police Department, 8 Fairgrounds Road
Easthampton - Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson
Goshen - Police Department, 40A Main Street
Hadley - Hopkins Academy
Northampton - JFK Middle School, 100 Bridge Road
Pelham - Police Department, 2 South Valley Road
Southampton - Town Hall, 210 College Highway
South Hadley - Police Department, 41 Bridge Street
Williamsburg - Williamsburg Pharmacy
Worthington - Police Department, 64 Huntington Road.
In Franklin County the drop-off sites are as follows:
Deerfield - Police Department, 8 Conway Street
Greenfield - Police Department, 321 High Street
Leverett - Police Department, 95 Montague Road
Montague - Police Department, 180 Turnpike Road
Sunderland - Police Department, 105 River Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.