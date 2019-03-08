Drugs & cash seized, CVS employee arrested following Springfield drug bust.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A CVS employee was arrested on drug-related charges Wednesday night after police witnessed a transaction involving drugs take place inside a CVS parking lot.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, states that, around 9:00 p.m. during an unrelated investigation in the area of 600 State Street, Springfield detectives witnessed a man, later identified as 29-year-old Raphelle Rosario, walk out of a CVS and into the back seat of a parked car.
Police say that Rosario did complete a drug transaction before exiting the vehicle, and walked back into the store.
After the car drove off, police followed the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop, which required the vehicle to stop and pull off to the side of the road near the intersection of Worthington and Armory Streets.
Upon securing the two occupants that were inside the vehicle, officials located cocaine tow bags of cocaine on the floor by the front passenger, who was later identified by police as 27-year-old Hector Montanez.
The driver was released, but Montanez was taken into custody.
Detectives then went back to the CVS, and took Rosario, who was working at CVS as a security guard, but was employed by an outside company.
Two additional bags of cocaine were recovered from Rosario's car.
$595 in cash was also recovered from Rosario, and is being charged with distribution of a class B drug and possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug.
Montanez is being charged with possession of a class B drug.
Both men are expected to appear in court within the next few days.
