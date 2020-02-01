SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are behind bars after authorities executed a search warrant at a Byers Street apartment on Thursday.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that a search warrant was executed following a lengthy investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs coming out of an apartment on the 0-100 block of Byers Street.
Before narcotics detectives and officers in the Emergency Detectives Services Unit executed the search warrant, around 1:00 p.m., officials conducted a, what was described as, tactical traffic of 29-year-old Springfield resident Grace Luna at the intersection of Maple and Union Streets.
Luna was detained by officials at first and then was taken into custody after it was determined that she was driving without a license.
She was charged with trafficking a Class B drug (18-36 grams), conspiracy to violate drug laws, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Authorities were able to detain 22-year-old Springfield resident Manuel Torres and 59-year-old William Dewberry upon entering the Byers Street apartment.
Walsh says that over 14 grams of crack-cocaine and over 4 grams of cocaine were found on Torres.
A search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of over 10 grams of cocaine, over 28 grams of crack-cocaine, several large bags of marijuana, $1,065, 49 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines loaded with 10 rounds each.
Both Torres and Dewberry were then arrested and charged with trafficking a Class B drug (36-100 grams), conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of ammunition without a FID card.
Dewberry was also charged with an arrest warrant and Torres was also charged with trafficking a Class B drug (18-36 grams).
All three suspects were expected to be arraigned in court this past Friday.
