CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A drunk driver crashed into two Massachusetts State Police (MSP) cruisers shortly after midnight Saturday on Route 91 in Chicopee.
The crash occurred while two state troopers were outside their cruisers on Rt. 91 northbound, investigating potential drug-related suspects, who were placed under arrested in one of the MSP cruisers.
Since the troopers from both vehicles were on foot neither of them were injured from the crash, but there was a K9, Kyber inside one the cruisers, which was later transported to the nearest veterinary hospital for an examination.
It was confirmed later that Kyber suffered no serious injuries from the crash.
The operator, 29-year-old Ryan Churilo from East Windsor, Connecticut was believed to have lost control of his 2020 Subaru Forester on Rt. 91 going northbound when he collided with another vehicle in the middle lane before rolling over and crashing into both MSP cruisers that were stopped in the breakdown lane.
The vehicle that Churilo collided with on Rt. 91 in the middle lane continued to drive northbound and still has not been located.
Both Trooper Patrick Dolan, who is assigned to the MSP Springfield barracks and Trooper Gregory Valentine, assigned to the State Police K9 Section were able to check on the conditions of both potential drug-related suspects and were able to confirm that neither men were injured.
While investigating the scene, numerous other troopers that arrived after the crash were able to observe an odor of alcohol on Churilo.
Police were able to locate an empty bottle of white wine on the ground outside Churilo's rolled-over vehicle and another partially-consumed bottle inside his car.
Troopers later arrested Churilo for operating under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Churilo was then transported to MSP Springfield barracks where he refused to submit a breath-alcohol test, which then enacted an automatic driver's license suspension.
He is now booked on charges with a bail set at $500 plus the standard $40 clerk fee, but Churilo later posted bail and was released by a family member.
MSP Director of Media Communications Dave Procopio confirmed with Western Mass News that Churilo was issued a summons to appear at Springfield District Court for an arraignment, which will be scheduled by the court early next week.
The scene was cleared by 2:29 a.m.
The investigation into the crash was undertaken by the Troop B patrol supervisor, with the assistance of other Troop B personnel and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
