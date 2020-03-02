CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver crashed into the front of Mass. Alternative Care, a marijuana dispensary
Officials told Western Mass Nws that the driver had a "medical episode". It's unclear what kind, but it caused that person to drive into the front of the building, causing heavy damage to their car and the building.
The driver was cited for numerous offenses and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
