WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The dry and unseasonably warm weather is not the best recipe for stemming what has been a very active cold and flu season.
Western Mass News dug deeper into what you need to know about staying healthy and what humidifiers may have to do with it.
As we know, so far 2020 has not set any records when it comes to snowfall or precipitation.
Turns out, researchers said dry weather may help to keep those cold and flu particles flying when we cough and sneeze, but as we found out, there is something you can do to help.
This cold and flu season lives on, but there is some good news...
According to the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health, flu severity in Massachusetts has decreased from very high to high and the percentage of flu-like illness and hospitalizations are both down.
But if it feels like everyone you know is sick...
At AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, physician assistant Louise Cardellina said the number of flu cases they're seeing in offices throughout western Mass is not letting up.
"In the past two weeks in one office we saw 25 confirmed flu cases and that's not including the not confirmed flu cases where if they've been sick for more than three days we don't test but we may treat if it looks like the flu," Cardellina explained.
Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown said one reason could be sustained dry weather here in western Mass.
"The last two months, at least for January and now February have we not only not had that much snow but we're down for precipitation wise for both month so it has been rather dry," Brown said.
A study out of Columbia University found that flu epidemics almost always followed a drop in air humidity. One theory...
"Humidity in the air captures dust particles, virus, and bacteria and brings it down onto the ground and onto surfaces so it's not in the air for you to breath in and gets so actually humidifying the air is very helpful," Cardellina said.
Cardellina told Western Mass News, setting up a humidifier is not a bad idea, but make sure to wipe down all the surfaces where those bacteria and virus particles land.
And, she said, if you don't want to get sick, wash your hands constantly...but be careful what you use.
"Just use regular soap, you don't need antibacterial soap. You have good bacteria on your skin that you want to leave there and if you kill off that bacteria it leaves room for the bad bacteria to come," Cardellina noted.
And, she said, stop touching your face...that the average person does it 3,000 times a day giving plenty of opportunities for viruses and bacteria to enter the body.
This year's flu vaccine is said to be about 45% effective.
Cardellina told us that's still better than 0% effective which is what it would be for those who did not yet get their shot.
Doctors said there's still plenty of time since some estimates are saying the flu season could last until May.
