SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a seasonably mild start, temperatures are well on their way to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
There won’t be much sunshine around, but a warmer air mass is moving in for the next couple of days.
The arrival of the mild air may bring a few spotty showers to western Mass overnight, though the bulk of the rain will be primarily to the south in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Rain totals may hit .25”, and will be very isolated in nature.
After the showers clear Saturday, western Mass will see a little sunshine in the afternoon as highs hit the mid-to-upper 40s. Not a bad day overall, and certainly the pick of the weekend!
Sunday features a coastal storm that deserves some attention. By midday, snow looks to overspread the area, with the highest totals arrives in the higher elevations. While impacts and amount remain to be seen, this certainly could be an impactful storm for Sunday.
By Tuesday, a reinforcing shot of cold air blasts through, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s for highs. With a stiff northwest wind, feels-like temperatures will be in the teens.
There will be some slight moderation for Wednesday and Thursday with highs on either side of 40.
