Dry chemical spill temporarily closes down Westfield gas station.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A gas station has been temporarily closed following a dry chemical spill that occurred Sunday morning.
Deputy Chief Patrick Kane of the Westfield Police Department tells us they were called to the scene around 9:45 Sunday morning at the Mobil gas station located at 162 Southampton Road after a manual activation at the pole station.
Officials say that a dry chemical began issuing from the suppression system, and into the parking lot.
One person was getting gas for their car when the incident occurred, but was not injured during the incident.
The gas station has been shut down temporarily until the suppression system is fixed, and is anticipated to reopen sometime on Monday, just in time for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.