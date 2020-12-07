(Springfield, Ma) - Saturday's storm continues to bush away, and will loosen it's grip on the Northeast allowing for lighter winds today. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30's, but the wind will be lighter, so it wont feel quiet as cold.
A storm will pass out-to-sea missing us tonight into tomorrow, but will freshen up the cold and wind for tomorrow. Temps will stay in the 30's, but there will be a pesky breeze out of the northwest dropping wind chills into the 20's again. A Clipper system will dive out of Canada and could bring us a few flurries on Wednesday, but that's about it. There's very little moisture with this system. Central and Northern New England could pick up a couple of inches.
Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week. A Southerly flow looks to take over by Friday lasting into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure builds off shore while the Jet Stream lifts north into Canada. This could send temperatures into the 50's for the weekend, but with low pressure moving in from the west rain chances increase, especially on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
